James Edward "Jim" Schrecengost Sr.
1943 - 2020
James Edward "Jim" Schrecengost Sr., 77, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

Born June 11, 1943 in Oil City, he was the son of Harold Burton and Georgia Celeste (Wynkoop) Schrecengost.

He met his wife Barbara and was wed on May 12, 1962.

Mr. Schrecengost left for Parris Island and was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran. During his time honorably serving his country, he drove Amphibious Landing Tanks and was also a rifle marksman.

He was the proud father of Linda, James and Melissa.

Mr. Schrecengost had worked for Rex-Hide Corporation in East Brady.

He was particularly known for his love of music and he spent time enjoying CMT music videos with his family.

Mr. Schrecengost will best be remembered for his extensive vocabulary and his wit and words of wisdom.

He especially loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and his great-grandson, Hank.

Mr. Schrecengost was an avid collector of automotive hats and loved working on his lawn tractors.

He also enjoyed water skiing and fishing.

Mr. Schrecengost will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara L. (Marsh) Schrecengost; three children, James E. "Jimmy" Schrecengost and fiancé, Dey Kyper, of Butler, Linda L. Baatz and husband, Dale, of Benzonia, Mich., and Melissa A. Schrecengost of Butler; three grandchildren, James Arner III, Tanner Schrecengost and Hailey Schrecengost; great-grandson, Henry James "Hank" Yori; two brothers, Harold B. Schrecengost of Richmond, Va., and Mervin Schrecengost of Edinburg; and a sister, Judy A. Courson of New Castle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Rimersburg Cemetery Veteran's Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dale Gallo officiating.

Military honors will be presented by VFW Post No. 7132 and American Legion Post No. 454 of Rimersburg.

Contributions may be made in Mr. Schrecengost's honor to the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 997, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.

To send a condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rimersburg Cemetery Veteran's Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3080
