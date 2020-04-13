Home

Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
James W. Taylor


1968 - 2020
James W. Taylor Obituary
James W. Taylor, 51, of Mayport (North Freedom), died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence following a sudden illness.

Born April 21, 1968, in New Castle, he was the son of the late James W. and Jo Ann (Myer) Taylor.

Mr. Taylor worked as a maintenance technician for NRG Energy.

He is survived by a sister, Jill Hetrick and her husband, Doug, of New Bethlehem; a niece, Jordan Hetrick and family, of New Bethlehem; and two nephews, Wyatt Hetrick and family, of Mayport and Samuel Hetrick of New Bethlehem.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020
