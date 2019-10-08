|
Janet Ruth Smith of New Bethlehem passed away Sunday morning, October 6, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness.
Born in New Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late William and Myrtle Cramer Darr.
She married Donald Smith and he preceded her in death in 2010.
Mrs. Smith was a housewife and a mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Troup, and a stepson, Ed George and his wife, Gina, all of New Bethlehem; one granddaughter, Bridgette Asti of St. Marys; three great-grandchildren, Mason Miller, Zachery Asti and Jackie Smith Mays; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed spending time with her dog Peanut.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by an infant son, Ricky Wayne Miller; son, Roger Lee Miller; grandson, Rick Miller; two brothers, Clifford and John Darr; four sisters, Clodie Crissman, Evelyn Craig, Bula Hawk and Kathryn Truitt; and a son-in-law, John Troup.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to Janet's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 8 to Oct. 17, 2019