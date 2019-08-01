|
|
Jean Lehner George, 89, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born June 9, 1930, in Madison Township, Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Arnold G. and Olive Murray Lehner.
Mrs. George was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She graduated from Union High School in 1948.
She married Thomas S. George on October 12, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2016.
Mrs. George delivered milk to the surrounding area from her parent's dairy farm in her early years.
She and her husband owned George Farms, Inc. where they pasteurized/homogenized the milk from their dairy and sold it to the public.
Mrs. George was a bus contractor for the Union School District for many years. She transported kindergarten and the Vo-tech students.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Brinker and her husband, Bob, of Rimersburg, Sharon Borovick and her husband, Gerry, of Sligo, and Sandra George and her husband, Dow, of California; four grandchildren; two special granddaughters, Kristen Hindman and her husband, Mike, and Cheryl Marshall and her husband, Ross; and four special great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carter and Madison Hindman, and Emma Marshall.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Mucha; and her brother, Don Lehner, who was killed in World War II.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home with Peggy Mortimer, Lay Minister of the United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clarview for the care and compassion during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Mrs. George's name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214; Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248; or to the Clarview Nursing Home, 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, 2019