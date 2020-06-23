It is with great sorrow we mourn the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and best friend, Jesse R. Copenhaver, 86, of Shippenville, who passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 28, 1933 in South Bethlehem, Armstrong County, he was the son of Jesse C. Copenhaver and Pearl V. (Troup) Copenhaver.
He married the one and only love of his life, the former Madeline Mangiantini, on July 21, 1956. She survives.
Mr. Copenhaver graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1951.
He was especially proud of having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. While serving in Korea, he was twice recommended for meritorious promotion and made the rank of sergeant. Decorations consisted of the National Defense Ribbon, United Nations Service Ribbon, Korea Service Ribbon and good conduct in the Marine Corps.
Upon completing his Marine Corps service, Mr. Copenhaver worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Company full time while he pursued studies at Clarion State College. He graduated in 1962 and began work as a caseworker in the Clarion County Office of Public Assistance, Department of Public Welfare. In the 1960s, Mr. Copenhaver worked his way up to Supervisor of the Social Services Unit in Clarion. In 1970, he was promoted to Executive Director of the agency.
He pursued graduate studies at Case Western University, Scranton University and West Virginia University. In 1972, Mr. Copenhaver was promoted to Executive Director of the Venango County Public Assistance, Department of Welfare.
Mr. Copenhaver was of the Catholic faith and a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.
He was a lifetime member of Clarion Masonic Lodge No. 277, the Clarion Co. Shriners Club, the Zem Zem Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S in Erie, and a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 66 in Clarion.
His hobbies included motorcycling, bluegrass/country music; he was an avid reader and especially enjoyed documented history and biographies.
Mr. Copenhaver's greatest joy in life was his family.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, survivors include, a daughter, Susan R. Shields and her husband, Keith, of Punxsutawney; two beautiful granddaughters, Lindsay Cressley and her husband, Justin, of Punxsutawney and Allie Shields of Pittsburgh; great-granddaughter, Camryn Cressley and great-grandson, Ryan Cressley, both of Punxsutawney; two sisters, Helen Fetzer of Haines City, Fla. and Velma Oliver of Shippenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1974; his mother in 1984; two sisters, Jane Taylor and Ethel Rupp; and a brother, Edward Copenhaver.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.
The American Legion Veterans Service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion, with Father Monty Sayers presiding.
Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children, Zem Zem Temple, 2525 West 38th St.. Erie, PA 16506.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 23 to Jul. 9, 2020.