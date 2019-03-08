Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Joan G. (Boltz) Guntrum. View Sign

Joan G. Guntrum, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



Born May 13, 1926, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Claude E. and Maude B. (Shick) Boltz.



She married Daniel Ray Guntrum on August 10, 1946. He preceded her in death in 2005.



Mrs. Guntrum was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.



Throughout her life, she worked at Dunhouser 5&10, numerous grocery stores and Owens Illinois Glass; she also was the co-owner, along with her husband, of Ray's Restaurant.



Despite her many jobs, Mrs. Guntrum found her most important work to be that of homemaker. Nothing brought her more joy than caring for her family and she especially loved preparing large meals for them all to enjoy.



Mrs. Guntrum was a member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary, and was also an active participant at the Rimersburg Senior Center.



Her favorite hobbies included gardening, working with flowers and doing word puzzles.



She will be deeply missed by her son, Dennis R. "Denny" Guntrum and his wife, Karen, of Rimersburg; grandsons, Mark D. Guntrum and Randy E. Guntrum, both of Rimersburg; a sister-in-law, Louise Guntrum of Rockport, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Jean Ferguson; a brother, Barry Boltz and his wife, Carol; and a brother-in-law, Carl Guntrum.



Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Hranicky officiating.



Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.



Contributions may be made in Mrs. Guntrum's honor to Bethel Baptist Church, 13817 State Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.



