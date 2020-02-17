Home

Varner Funeral Home - Sligo
1632 Bald Eagle Street
Sligo, PA 16255
(814) 745-2220
Joan Peters
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Sligo, PA
Mrs. Joan (Kammerdeiner) Peters


1932 - 2020
Mrs. Joan (Kammerdeiner) Peters Obituary
Joan Peters, 88, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born January 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Walter Kammerdeiner and Nellie Eaker Kammerdeiner.

She married Earl Peters. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1986.

Mrs. Peters enjoyed traveling, camping, cooking and gardening.

Family was important to her and she loved sharing good stories over a cup of hot tea. Several dogs were treasured family members over the years.

Survivors include her son, David Peters of Sligo and his companion, Lorraine Hepler; her daughter, Kris Morley, of College Station, Texas; five grandchildren, Michael, Danny, Sarah, Megan and Sean; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her six sisters: Mrs. David (Frances) Hindman, Mrs. Robert (Mildred) Botzer, Mrs. Ivan (Beatrice) Myers, Mrs. Glenn (Louise) Botzer, Mrs. James (Emma Jean) Gathers and Mrs. Larry (Martha) Burris; a brother, Donald Kammerdeiner; and son-in-law, Tom Morley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Sligo, with the Rev. Kate Karaba officiating.

Inurnment will be at Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery near West Freedom.

Flowers or memorial donations to are appreciated.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27, 2020
