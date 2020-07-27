Joanne A. McCann, 77, of Butler and New Bethlehem, died early Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born February 19, 1943 in New Bethlehem (Porter Township), Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Dorothy E. (Mohney) McDonald.
She married David R. McCann on June 2, 1961. He survives.
Mrs. McCann attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and was active in Missions of Love at the church.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, David R. McCann; four children, Rick McCann of Penn Township, Doug McCann and his wife, Lori, of Butler, Jim McCann and his wife, Cheryl, of Lynchburg, Va., and Jennifer Kosar and her husband, Bob, of Renfrew; five grandchildren, Nicole McCann, Jena McCann, Conor McCann, Rhiannon Kosar and Ryan McCann; a brother, George McDonald and his wife, Sharyn, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Joyce McDonald of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, J. Paul McDonald.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.
Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God Benevolence Fund, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
