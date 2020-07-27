1/1
Mrs. Joanne A. (McDonald) McCann
1943 - 2020
Joanne A. McCann, 77, of Butler and New Bethlehem, died early Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born February 19, 1943 in New Bethlehem (Porter Township), Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Dorothy E. (Mohney) McDonald.

She married David R. McCann on June 2, 1961. He survives.

Mrs. McCann attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and was active in Missions of Love at the church.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, David R. McCann; four children, Rick McCann of Penn Township, Doug McCann and his wife, Lori, of Butler, Jim McCann and his wife, Cheryl, of Lynchburg, Va., and Jennifer Kosar and her husband, Bob, of Renfrew; five grandchildren, Nicole McCann, Jena McCann, Conor McCann, Rhiannon Kosar and Ryan McCann; a brother, George McDonald and his wife, Sharyn, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Joyce McDonald of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, J. Paul McDonald.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.

Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God Benevolence Fund, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jul. 27 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 27, 2020
ear Dave & families; May we express our deepest sympathy in the death of Joanne. She was a wonderful Lady, who will be sadly missed by all of us who had the fortune to know her. May she RIP!
Michaael & Dee Dee Newcaster
Friend
July 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Paw and the entire McCann family. What a wonderful woman and many great memories. Love to all

Steppy Boob and Jess
Roberta Collins
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lee and Joyce Mustello
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Aunt Marie & Uncle Larry Kline
Family
