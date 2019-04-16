John A. Hutchison, 64, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.
Born June 6, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Miles William and Bessie Louise (Lamison) Hutchison.
He was married to Ruth Marie Spencer. She preceded him in death.
Mr. Hutchinson worked as a sales clerk and made deliveries for NAPA in Clarion.
He was a life member of ABATE of Pennsylvania and he also was a member of the FOE of New Bethlehem.
Survivors include two step-daughters and their families, Melanie of Oklahoma and Carol of Texas; a brother, Bill Hutchison and his wife, Lisa, of Plumville; and a sister, Patricia Adams of Oak Ridge.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services for family, will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2019