1/1
Mr. John Earl "John" Smith
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Earl "John" Smith, 84, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, following a prolonged illness.

Born at home on February 26, 1936, he was a son of the late William "Spurge" and Lula Sherry Smith of Beautiful Lookout.

He married the former Louise Kugler on November 22, 1955. She survives.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith were married 64 years and together raised three strong daughters, each whom will miss his beautiful blue eyes, words of wisdom and support, and his gentle laughter.

Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for eight years, serving in the Vietnam Era. He was attached to the 7th Aerial Port Squadron and was stationed in New York, Mississippi, Newfoundland, Labrador, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ashiya and Itazuke, Japan.

Following his military service, he had various occupations. Mr. Smith was self-employed for many years and retired from the coal industry where he was a heavy equipment operator for various mining companies.

Mr. Smith will be remembered as a loving husband, dad and papa.

He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix almost anything brought to him over the years.

Mr. Smith enjoyed fishing, boating and restoring old tractors, especially Ford 8Ns.

He was an accomplished leather worker, specializing in knife sheaths, holsters, belts and cartridge belts.

Survivors include his wife, Louise; three daughters, Kim Miller and her husband, Stanley, of Monaca, Vicky Doan and her husband, Tuan, of Glen Allen, Va., and Cathy Shaffer and her husband, Kurt, of Sprankle Mills; six grandchildren, Lt. Ashton Miller, USN, of Monterey, Calif., Emma and Connor Doan of Glen Allen, Va. and Dain, Willow and Mischa Shaffer of Sprankle Mills; and two sisters, Betty Nolf of Duncannon and Dorothy (Ed) Kunselman of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Leo, William and Gene "Archie," and one sister, Mary C. Smith.

According to Mr. Smith's wishes, there will be no public service.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County.

The family extends their gratitude to the Home Solutions Hospice staff of Brookville for their extraordinary care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jul. 20 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupert Funeral Home
301 Penn St
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved