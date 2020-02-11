Home

Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Mr. John L. Shick


1955 - 2020
Mr. John L. Shick Obituary
John L. Shick, 64, of Ringgold, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born December 18, 1955 in Spokane, Wash., he was the son of the late Williard S. and Mae C. (Raudebaugh) Shick.

He married Marlene K. (Strawcutter) on August 24, 1974. She survives.

Mr. Shick proudly served his country with the United States Air Force, where he started training as an EMT then progressed to a paramedic, and then a nurse.

He worked at Jefferson Manor in Brookville and Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene, of Ringgold; four children, Catherine Simmons and her husband, Kofi, of Baltimore, Md.; Eric Shick and Patrick Shick both of Ringgold, and Michael Shick of Clearfield; a grandson, Noah Simmons; and three brothers, Glen Shick and his wife, Betty, of Schuyler Falls, N.Y., Clyde Shick and his wife, Joan, of Raleigh, N.C., and Myron Shick and his wife, Dawn, of Rimersburg.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with a short service following at 8 p.m.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 11 to Feb. 20, 2020
