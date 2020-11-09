Jonathon "Mike" Gathers, 37, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home.
Born June 30, 1983 in Clarion, he was the son of Leo A. Gathers of Sligo and Sharon L. Best of Struthers, Ohio.
He loved sports and lived his life to the fullest in his own way.
Mr. Gathers was an avid soccer player in his youth and recently enjoyed talking about politics.
We will deeply miss Mike's laughter, smile, zest of life, but mostly, his presence.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Jen Rocha and his beloved dog, Buford, both of Richmond, Va.; his parents, Leo Gathers and Sharon Best; his sister, Shelly Rodgers and her husband, Cleve, of Fredericksburg, Va.; his grandparents, Carl D. and Mary L. Best of Rimersburg; three nephews, Evan and Noah Gathers of Struthers, Ohio and Matthew Eaglin of Fredericksburg, Va.; two nieces, Samantha and Abby Eaglin of Fredericksburg, Va.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sheldon A. Gathers on November 12, 2009. They are now brothers reunited.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
There will be no public visitation.
All services will be private.
Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.