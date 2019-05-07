Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Park Forest Baptist Church 3030 Carnegie Drive State College , PA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Park Forest Baptist Church 3030 Carnegie Drive State College , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Joseph T. Bernardo, often called "J." by many of his colleagues, and his wife Valerie Diane Bernardo perished in an airplane accident on May 1, 2019.



Joe was born on March 5, 1964, in Lodi, N.J., the son of Joseph and Ruth (Niosi) Bernardo, who are both surviving at their home in Andover, N.J.



Joe earned his Ph.D. from Penn State in IST. He was employed at Penn State for nine years, where he was a Senior Research Engineer at the Applied Research Lab. Joe loved flying and was a member of the Psyfliers Club.



Valerie was born on January 7, 1965, in Butler, the daughter of the late John King and Peggy (Yori) King, who survives at her home in Chicora.



Valerie also attended Penn State, where she earned her master's degree in nutrition and was a Registered Dietitian for 28 years. She loved to spend time outdoors, gardening. Above all, Valerie proudly devoted her life to taking care of her family and home.



On May 18, 1986, in Rimersburg, Joe and Valerie were united in marriage. The two shared 32 blissful years of marriage together, while lovingly raising their two children.



In addition to Joe's parents and Valerie's mother, the couple is survived by their two children, Bethany and Justin Bernardo, both of State College. Also surviving are Joe's sister Karen Bernardo of New Jersey, Valerie's sister Sheryl Schmader, niece Madison, nephew Nicholas, all of California, and brother Alan King and spouse Mathew Alexander of New Mexico.



Joe and Valerie were devoted members of Park Forest Baptist Church in State College.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Park Forest Baptist Church in State College, with the Rev. Jeremy Field officiating.



Burial will immediately follow at Boalsburg Cemetery, where Joe and Valerie will be laid to rest, side by side, just as they lived.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe and Valerie's memory to: The Door Student Services, Pioneers Japan: Hiroshima Team, or Pregnancy Resource Clinic.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Wetzler Funeral Service of Bellefonte.



Online condolences may be made to the family at Dr. Joseph T. Bernardo, often called "J." by many of his colleagues, and his wife Valerie Diane Bernardo perished in an airplane accident on May 1, 2019.Joe was born on March 5, 1964, in Lodi, N.J., the son of Joseph and Ruth (Niosi) Bernardo, who are both surviving at their home in Andover, N.J.Joe earned his Ph.D. from Penn State in IST. He was employed at Penn State for nine years, where he was a Senior Research Engineer at the Applied Research Lab. Joe loved flying and was a member of the Psyfliers Club.Valerie was born on January 7, 1965, in Butler, the daughter of the late John King and Peggy (Yori) King, who survives at her home in Chicora.Valerie also attended Penn State, where she earned her master's degree in nutrition and was a Registered Dietitian for 28 years. She loved to spend time outdoors, gardening. Above all, Valerie proudly devoted her life to taking care of her family and home.On May 18, 1986, in Rimersburg, Joe and Valerie were united in marriage. The two shared 32 blissful years of marriage together, while lovingly raising their two children.In addition to Joe's parents and Valerie's mother, the couple is survived by their two children, Bethany and Justin Bernardo, both of State College. Also surviving are Joe's sister Karen Bernardo of New Jersey, Valerie's sister Sheryl Schmader, niece Madison, nephew Nicholas, all of California, and brother Alan King and spouse Mathew Alexander of New Mexico.Joe and Valerie were devoted members of Park Forest Baptist Church in State College.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Park Forest Baptist Church in State College, with the Rev. Jeremy Field officiating.Burial will immediately follow at Boalsburg Cemetery, where Joe and Valerie will be laid to rest, side by side, just as they lived.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe and Valerie's memory to: The Door Student Services, Pioneers Japan: Hiroshima Team, or Pregnancy Resource Clinic.Arrangements are at the direction of the Wetzler Funeral Service of Bellefonte.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 7 to May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close