Judith "Judy" Shearer, 75, of Mayport, died Friday morning, November 20, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Born October 29, 1945 in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Winifred Walters Matlack.
She married Bernard Shearer Sr. on October 2, 1962. He survives.
Mrs. Shearer was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.
Her pastimes included arts and crafts, sewing, painting and bird watching.
In addition to her husband, survivors include three sons, Bernard Shearer Jr., Darrell Shearer and Todd (Joyce) Shearer; five daughters, Rhonda Berst, Tawni (Robert) Duffner, Tina (Doug) Johnson, Jaye (Brian) Miller and Michelle (Joseph) Renninger; a brother, Ted Matlack; three sisters, Jean Matlack, Joyce Shearer and Janet Hollis; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Matlack, Lawrence Matlack and James Matlack; four sisters, Helen Clinger, Lois Durant, Nancy Kunkle and Ruthann Pivadori; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
