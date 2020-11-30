1/
Judith "Judy" Shearer
1945 - 2020
Judith "Judy" Shearer, 75, of Mayport, died Friday morning, November 20, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville.

Born October 29, 1945 in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Winifred Walters Matlack.

She married Bernard Shearer Sr. on October 2, 1962. He survives.

Mrs. Shearer was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.

Her pastimes included arts and crafts, sewing, painting and bird watching.

In addition to her husband, survivors include three sons, Bernard Shearer Jr., Darrell Shearer and Todd (Joyce) Shearer; five daughters, Rhonda Berst, Tawni (Robert) Duffner, Tina (Doug) Johnson, Jaye (Brian) Miller and Michelle (Joseph) Renninger; a brother, Ted Matlack; three sisters, Jean Matlack, Joyce Shearer and Janet Hollis; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Matlack, Lawrence Matlack and James Matlack; four sisters, Helen Clinger, Lois Durant, Nancy Kunkle and Ruthann Pivadori; and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting wwww.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
