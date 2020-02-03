Home

Ms. Karen D. Valasek


1971 - 2020
Ms. Karen D. Valasek Obituary
Karen D. Valasek, 48, of Oak Ridge, died suddenly Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at her residence due to health complications.

Born August 9, 1971, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Richard and Carol (Crownover) Valasek.

She is survived by her father, Richard Valasek of Cadogan; her mother, Carol Valasek of Distant; a brother, Richard Valasek Jr. of Oak Ridge; and a special companion, Barry Treese of Oak Ridge.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 3 to Feb. 13, 2020
