Mrs. Katherine Marie (Hetrick) Drenning
1952 - 2020
Katherine Marie Drenning, 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020 after an extended illness.

Born December 14, 1952 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Jennie E. Raybuck Hetrick.

She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

She was formerly married to Harlon P. Drenning. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Mrs. Drenning worked in the dietary department of Brookville Hospital for 20 years and worked as a caregiver until retiring due to ill health.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, raised Shelties and was an avid Steelers fan.

Mrs. Drenning loved crocheting, needlework, sewing, baking cookies, playing bingo and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

She enjoyed camping with her longtime friend, Larry Fenstermaker, who preceded her in death on February 10, 2020.

Survivors include three children, Sherry Lou Drenning Nicolli of Fairmount City, Harlon Scott Drenning (Shannon Beatty) of Martinsburg and Mandy Downs of New Bethlehem; seven grandchildren, Macy and Mario Nicolli, Scott Drenning (fiancé Courtney Gustin), Arica Drenning and Drew, Derrick and Luke Downs; and one a great-granddaughter, Sophia Grace Drenning.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Raybuck and Ron Hetrick; her former husband, Harlon; and her long-time friend, Larry.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger, church pastor, officiating.

In order to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Interment will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Shannondale.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Katherine Marie Drenning to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 27 to Sep. 10, 2020.
