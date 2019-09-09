|
Kathy Jean Shealy, 60, of Kittanning and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, September 7, 2019, at her home following a battle with cancer.
Born November 29, 1958, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Edward Bradley and the late Shirley Drayer Bradley.
She married Robert W. Shealy on June 23, 2004. He survives.
Mrs. Shealy was a home care giver and worked for Helpmates in Kittanning.
She enjoyed traveling, fishing and her time in Florida.
Mrs. Shealy loved her children and grandchildren, and cherished the time she spent with them.
Survivors include her father, Edward of Sligo; her husband, Bob of Kittanning; six children, Brent Orr (Joie) of DuBois, Misty Orr (Jessie Adams) of New Bethlehem, Matthew Shealy (Laura) of Dora, Mitchell Shealy (Deidre Wolfe) of Oak Ridge, Cody Thrush of New Bethlehem and Kyle Thrush (Renee Siesky) of Brookville; seven grandchildren, Sydnee, Cheyenne, Brendon, Owen, Cael, Weston and Mia; two brothers, Jim Drayer (Sandy) of Mayport, and Ed Bradley Jr. of Fairmount City; and a sister, Angie Allshouse of Ridgway.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randon Orr.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
Private graveside services will be held at the Hawthorn Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Michael Trenga, Monarch Hospice Chaplain, delivering the eulogy.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sept. 9 to Sept. 19, 2019