Kay Yvonne Hepler, 79, of Oak Ridge, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Canterbury Place Family Hospice in Pittsburgh.
Born October 16, 1939, in Distant, she was a daughter of the late Roy "Buff" Burford and Florence (Hetrick) Burford.
She married Charles Gale Hepler on April 26, 1958, at the First Church of God in South Bethlehem. He survives.
Mrs. Hepler attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant. She loved to cook and used that as her ministry for many church and Whitehall Campground dinners.
Her greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, survivors include three children, Tracie Constable and her husband, Barry, of Oak Ridge, Jeff Hepler and his wife, Tena, of New Bethlehem, and Brent Hepler and his fiancé, Michelle, of DuBois; five grandchildren, Charity Barnett (BJ), Chad Constable (Beckie), Brandon Hepler (Megan), Kayla Masnica (Joe), and Brittany Hepler; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlin Barnett (Greg), Hunter Barnett, Harley Constable, Chase Constable, Katrina Rhoads, Haylee Masnica, Harper Masnica, Jase Masnica and Hudson Hepler; and her brother, Neal Burford who is the only surviving sibling.
In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Denise Stanford; her siblings, Anna Mae Evans, Ethel Horne, Cleo Burford (Jock), Tom Burford, Elve Neiswonger, Bill Burford, Warren Burford, Paul Burford and Malcolm Burford.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
