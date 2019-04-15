Kenneth E. Smith, 74, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at The Manor at The Estate at Carpenters, Lakeland, Fla.
Born January 28, 1945, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Kenneth L. and Helen I. (Probasco) Smith.
He married Charlotte Kuerschner on November 19, 1983. She survives.
Mr. Smith retired from Owens Illinois Glass Containers after 36 years.
He was an active member of the Baptist Church of Lakeland where he enjoyed working and found joy in helping others.
Mr. Smith's memory will be cherished by his wife of Lakeland, Fla., a son, Sheldon Dean Smith of Erie; a daughter, Michelle Michel of Fairmount City; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters, Nancy Craig of Summerfield, Fla. and Lorilee Hooks of Rimersburg; and a stepson, Kenneth Clark and a stepdaughter, Sandra Clark, both of California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Brett Alan Hooks.
Funeral services were privately held.
Inurnment took place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 15 to Apr. 25, 2019