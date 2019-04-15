Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Kenneth E. Smith. View Sign

Kenneth E. Smith, 74, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at The Manor at The Estate at Carpenters, Lakeland, Fla.



Born January 28, 1945, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Kenneth L. and Helen I. (Probasco) Smith.



He married Charlotte Kuerschner on November 19, 1983. She survives.



Mr. Smith retired from Owens Illinois Glass Containers after 36 years.



He was an active member of the Baptist Church of Lakeland where he enjoyed working and found joy in helping others.



Mr. Smith's memory will be cherished by his wife of Lakeland, Fla., a son, Sheldon Dean Smith of Erie; a daughter, Michelle Michel of Fairmount City; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters, Nancy Craig of Summerfield, Fla. and Lorilee Hooks of Rimersburg; and a stepson, Kenneth Clark and a stepdaughter, Sandra Clark, both of California.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Brett Alan Hooks.



Funeral services were privately held.



Inurnment took place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Rimersburg Cemetery. Kenneth E. Smith, 74, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at The Manor at The Estate at Carpenters, Lakeland, Fla.Born January 28, 1945, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Kenneth L. and Helen I. (Probasco) Smith.He married Charlotte Kuerschner on November 19, 1983. She survives.Mr. Smith retired from Owens Illinois Glass Containers after 36 years.He was an active member of the Baptist Church of Lakeland where he enjoyed working and found joy in helping others.Mr. Smith's memory will be cherished by his wife of Lakeland, Fla., a son, Sheldon Dean Smith of Erie; a daughter, Michelle Michel of Fairmount City; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters, Nancy Craig of Summerfield, Fla. and Lorilee Hooks of Rimersburg; and a stepson, Kenneth Clark and a stepdaughter, Sandra Clark, both of California.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Brett Alan Hooks.Funeral services were privately held.Inurnment took place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Rimersburg Cemetery. Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 15 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close