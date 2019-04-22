Guest Book View Sign Service Information Raymond Funeral Service Pa 5635 Washington Ave La Plata , MD 20646 (301)-934-2920 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Edward Bish, 86, of Mechanicsville, Md., died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospice House in Callaway, Md.



Born August 20, 1932, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Ivan Edward and Ethel Gertrude Snyder Bish.



Mr. Bish was raised and educated in the New Bethlehem area until joining the military in 1951. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.



He was married to Bonita Myrtle Summerville-Bish. She survives.



In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Geary Allen Bish; two daughters, Diana Lynn Sanders (James) and Regina Ann Spalding (Charles); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Larry Bish (Mitzie), Carl Bish (Darlene) and Richard Bish (Dotty).



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynda Lee Burch.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, Md.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the church.



Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Md.



Casket bearers will be, James Sanders, TJ Tippett, Jordan Barefoot, Robert Hall, Charles Spalding and Patrick McDonald. Honorary casket bearer will be Geary Bish.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Raymond Funeral Service of La Plata, Md.



Online condolences may be left at Kenneth Edward Bish, 86, of Mechanicsville, Md., died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospice House in Callaway, Md.Born August 20, 1932, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Ivan Edward and Ethel Gertrude Snyder Bish.Mr. Bish was raised and educated in the New Bethlehem area until joining the military in 1951. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.He was married to Bonita Myrtle Summerville-Bish. She survives.In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Geary Allen Bish; two daughters, Diana Lynn Sanders (James) and Regina Ann Spalding (Charles); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Larry Bish (Mitzie), Carl Bish (Darlene) and Richard Bish (Dotty).In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynda Lee Burch.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, Md.Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the church.Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Md.Casket bearers will be, James Sanders, TJ Tippett, Jordan Barefoot, Robert Hall, Charles Spalding and Patrick McDonald. Honorary casket bearer will be Geary Bish.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.Arrangements are at the direction of the Raymond Funeral Service of La Plata, Md.Online condolences may be left at www.raymondfuneralservice.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 22 to May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close