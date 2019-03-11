Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kenneth I. Woodall, 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, at McKinley Healthcare in Brookville.



Born May 23, 1925, in Conifer, Jefferson County, he was a son of the late John and Nellie Plyler Woodall.



Mr. Woodall was a World War II veteran, serving with the United States Army Air Corps.



He was a graduate of Clarion State College and was a math teacher at Kittanning High School, retiring after 28 years with the Armstrong School District.



He married the former Pollyanna Wetzel on June 28, 1947. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2013.



Mr. Woodall was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church; was a founding father of the New Bethlehem Little League; a member of the American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem; and was the last surviving original member of the Barbershop Chorus and NBC Chorus.



Survivors include two daughters, Keli Lyn Bonanno and her husband, Jim, of Seminole, and Janna Lee Magagnotti and her husband, Frank, of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Matt Bonanno and his wife, Stephanie, Sara Shreckengost and her husband, Raymond II, Frank Magagnotti and his wife, Tonia, and Tessa Ellis and her husband, Christopher; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kobe and Kira Bonanno, Raymond, Max, Maggy, Grant and Talitha Shreckengost, Mila Krug, Avery Krug, Mia and Frankie Magagnotti and Landon Ellis.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Herbert and Edward Woodall; a sister, Kathleen Wohlbaugh; and a granddaughter, Maggy Ann Magagnotti.



Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, in the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis and Raymond Shreckengost II co-officiating.



Military honors will be accorded at the beginning of the service by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem.



Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.



Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Kenneth I. Woodall to Just Us for the Animals, c/o Stephanie Bonanno, 496 Seminole Road, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

