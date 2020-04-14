Home

Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Kenneth Karl Dean


1930 - 2020
Kenneth Karl Dean Obituary
Kenneth Karl Dean, 89, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Seneca, South Carolina, a few weeks before his 90th birthday.

Born May 19, 1930 in Hawthorn, he was a son of Vilas and Edna Dean.

A veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Dean lived and worked for most of his life in Hawthorn and Mayport. A longtime employee of Heffner Brothers, he spent most of his time on his beloved farm.

He later lived in the Mahoning Apartments in Distant and had recently moved to South Carolina to be closer to his son.

He was a member of the Saint Nicholas Church in Crates and the American Legion.

His friends will remember him for the twinkle in his eye and his sense of humor.

Twice widowed, he was married to Lois Crawford Dean until her death in 1982 and Grace Fye Dean until her passing in 2007.

His grandson, Christopher Dean, preceded him in death in 2018.

Survivors include a son, Michael K. Dean and his wife, Jamie, of South Carolina; and a granddaughter, Kirsten Dean of Virginia.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Interment was in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 14 to Apr. 23, 2020
