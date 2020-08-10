1/1
Mr. Kenneth Roy "Kenny" Neville
1958 - 2020
Kenneth "Kenny" Roy Neville, 61, of Laramie, Wyo., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colo.

Born August 12, 1958 in Kittanning, he was the son of Avery "Roy" and Joanne I. (Hooks) Neville.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem, and attended Clarion County Vocational-Technical School.

Mr. Neville was a member of the football and wrestling teams during high school.

He moved to Laramie, Wyo. in 1979, where he enjoyed nature and found contentment.

Mr. Neville was a logger/builder/trucker by trade and got his start with Heggie Logging Company.

When not at work, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, football and baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mr. Neville also enjoyed telling stories and sharing information gained through reading.

He enjoyed the company of friends and a very special dog, nicknamed Whiskers.

Survivors include his sisters, Mary Ann (Rodger) Travis of New Bethlehem, Kathryn (Fred) Workman of Dayton, Tenn., Amy (Steven) Smith of New Bethlehem; his nephew, Aaron Smith of Forest Hill, Md.; his nieces, Melissa Travis of Rimersburg, Lynnette (Jonathan) Snyder of Valencia; and their children, Carter, Juliet and Jonah, Alexa Smith of New Bethlehem and Hollee Workman of Dayton, Tenn. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends in Wyoming including dear friends Jack and Terri.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are at the direction of Vessey Funeral Services in Fort Collins, Colo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.VesseyFuneral Services.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
