Mr. Kye Darl Gene Kennemuth
1988 - 2020
Kye Darl Gene Kennemuth, 32, of Fairmount City, died on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020.

Born on February 27, 1988 in Clarion, he was the son of Mike S. Kennemuth and Mary L. (Smith) Neiswonger.

Mr. Kennemuth was a self-employed carpenter.

Survivors include his mom, Mary L. Neiswonger and her husband, Jeff, of Fairmount City; his dad, Mike S. Kennemuth and his companion, Jill Draa, of Mayport; two sons, Keegan and Creed Kennemuth; three brothers, Colt Kennemuth and his wife, Sarah, of Mayport, Cade Kennemuth and his companion, Brianna King, of Hawthorn, and Jeffrey Neiswonger of Fairmount City; a sister, Cessa Neiswonger of Fairmount City; six nieces and nephews, Peyton, Parker, Preston, Porter, Kasen and Aleeah; maternal grandmother, Donna Smith of Fairmount City; and paternal grandmother, Evelyn Kennemuth of South Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by both grandfathers, Archie Smith and Darl Kennemuth.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the Rev. Leonard Brooks officiating.

Interment was in the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Mayport, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The family would like mention that if you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-(800) 273-8255.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jul. 6 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
