Larry Charles Staley, 79, of Fredonia, died Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 in St. Paul's Senior Living Community after an extended illness.
Born in Clarion on August 12, 1940, he was the son of Lewis and Charlotte (Barton) Staley.
He was a 1959 graduate of Clarion High School and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Clarion University.
Mr. Staley married the former Carol Huffman on August 27, 1966. She survives at home.
He retired from Reynolds School District in 1998 after serving as a fourth-grade teacher for 30 years. He had previously been employed for five years in the same capacity at East Forest Elementary in Marienville.
Mr. Staley was a member of Fredonia United Methodist Church and F&AM Hebron Lodge No. 575, Mercer.
He enjoyed staying active and was a member of Coolspring Fitness and took part in the Great Ohio Bike ride for six years.
In addition, Mr. Staley served as the caretaker of Millbank Cemetery in Fredonia for 17 years.
In addition to his wife, Carol, of 53 years, survivors include a daughter, Tricia Staley of Pittsburgh; a son, Joel Staley and his wife, Jennifer, of Sycamore, Ill.; his sister, Doris Grottenthaler and her husband, Charles, of Fayetteville; two brothers, Jack Staley and his wife, Lucille, of Clarion and Lewis Staley of Cary, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Ulrich and Elena.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jerry Staley, and a sister, Lena Herron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reynolds High School Alumni Assoc. Scholarship, 531 Reynolds Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, 2020