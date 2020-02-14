|
Larry J. Fenstermaker, 78, of New Bethlehem, died Monday morning, February 10, 2020, due to an automobile accident in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Born March 12, 1941, in Heathville, Jefferson County, he was raised by his grandparents.
Mr. Fenstermaker was a veteran of the United States Army.
He married Peggy Ann Wiant on June 11, 1969. She preceded him in death on January 24, 1997.
Before retiring, Mr. Fenstermaker was a driver for Stahlman Trucking, an equipment operator for C&K Coal Company, a police officer for New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, and in his earlier years, worked for St. Charles Brick Refractory.
He was an avid camper and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with his girlfriend's grandchildren.
Survivors include his companion, Katherine Drenning of Fairmount City and her three children, Sherry Nicolli, Scott Drenning and Mandy Downs; grandchildren, Scotty, Drew, Derrick, Luke, Macy and Mario; nieces and nephews; and great-nephew, Carl Colwell of Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27, 2020