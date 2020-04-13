|
Laurie L. Edmonds, 60, of Oak Ridge, died on Friday morning, April 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family, after battling cancer.
Born February 28, 1960 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer L. "Bill" and Ruth A. (Wynkoop) Burford.
She married Gary L. Edmonds on June 30, 2000. He survives.
Mrs. Edmonds worked as a janitor for several places including McCauley Trucking and the First Church of God.
She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem where she was very active and greatly appreciated her church family.
Mrs. Edmonds loved music and singing, especially about her Lord and Savior and was known for her angelic voice.
She also enjoyed camping in her camper, riding her golf cart, her dog, Zada, and being around her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gary L. Edmonds of Oak Ridge; a son, Brian Wells and his wife, Jen, of Treasure Lake; a daughter, Bobbie Wadsworth and her husband, Clem, of Oak Ridge; two step-sons, Chris Edmonds and his wife, Maggie, of Oak Ridge and Clint Edmonds and his wife, Jamie, of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jordan Brothers of Delaware, Meadow Wells of Treasure Lake, Evan Wadsworth of Oak Ridge, Brooklyn Edmonds of Oak Ridge, Colton Edmonds of Oak Ridge, Avery Edmonds of Indiana and Emmery Edmonds of Indiana; and three sisters, Judy Walker and her husband, Jim, of Oak Ridge, Pam Burford of Fairmount City, and Tammy Wolfe and her husband, David, of Mayport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James L. Burford.
A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020