Service Information Varner Funeral Home - Rimbersbug 583 Main Street Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-3200

Leo Vincent Weaver, 86, of Rimersburg, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.



Born September 23, 1932, he was the son of Alfred and Irene (Denslinger) Weaver.



He married Kay Clark on August 1, 1959. She survives.



Mr. Weaver was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion where he was a furnace tender for 37 years. He retired in 1994.



Following his retirement, he worked part-time as an attendant and hearse driver for Varner Funeral Homes for several years.



He was involved in many church outreach programs over the years.



His favorite volunteer activity was helping with the Zion Baptist Kidz Kamp for more than 20 years. Mr. Weaver and his wife met regularly with their Bible study group which brought him a lot of joy.



In addition to his wife of Rimersburg, survivors include a daughter, Sue Ziegler and her husband, Fred, of Knox; a son, L. Edward Weaver and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Rimersburg; five grandchildren, Carrie Weaver, Fred Weaver and his wife, Sara, Chris Weaver and his wife, Kimmie, Dylan Ziegler and his wife, Aimee, and Morgan Ziegler; and four great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Shreffler and Rita Aaron; and two brothers, Willis and Merle Weaver.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday April 24, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. John Milliron, pastor of Baker Street Church of God, officiating.



The family suggests donations be made to Rimersburg Veterans Park or Eccles-Leshner Memorial Library.



Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

