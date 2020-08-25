1/1
Mr. Leroy W. Nolf
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy W. Nolf, 73, passed away Saturday evening, August 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Born November 15, 1946 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of Wilbert H. and Bertha R. (Young) Nolf.

He was a 1964 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

He then served his country as a proud member of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Nolf was a welder with the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. for 16 years and was then in management with the Clark Oil Co. for 16 years, until they merged with Adapt Oil & Marketing, Inc., retiring in 2007.

He was a member of Evansville Baptist Church.

Mr. Nolf loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, the former Dorothy E. Nolf, whom he married November 14, 1970; his son, Shawn M.L. Nolf of McDonald; his daughter, Dawn M. (Eric) Porter of Austintown; his sister, Mildred A. Nolf of Clarion; his grandchildren, Kristen Nolf, Eric (Elizabeth) Porter Jr., Zachary Nolf and Madison Nolf; and his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Liam, Martice ll and Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 prior to the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Evansville Baptist Church, 1585 Ohltown McDonald Rd., Niles, OH 44446.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to view this obituary and send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 25 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Home - Mineral Ridge Chapel
1350 North Niles-Canfield Rd
Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
3306524214
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lane Funeral Home - Mineral Ridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved