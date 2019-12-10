|
Lewis A. Stewart Sr., 82, of New Bethlehem, died Friday evening, December 6, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born July 18, 1937 in Butler, he was the son of the late Arthur D. and Helena (Baccanti) Stewart.
Mr. Stewart was first married to Patty (Colwell) and she preceded him in death on January 8, 1974. He then married Deborah (Barndollar) on April 17, 1976. She survives.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a heavy equipment operator for the Local 66 Operating Engineers Union working for various companies, including JC Lee and Bracken.
Mr. Stewart was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting, fishing and trapping.
He had a great love for life.
Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife Deborah of New Bethlehem; four children, Kelly Fritz and her husband, Bill, of Franklin, Amy Hudock and her husband, Ken, of Church Hill, Md., Lewis Stewart Jr. and his wife, Bree, of Seminole and Justin Stewart and his wife, Angie, of Fairmount City; 12 grandchildren, Cody Hudock and his wife, Raleigh, Tyler Hudock and his wife, Chelsea, Ryne Hudock, Andrew Fritz and fiancee, Jess, Patty Fritz, Mason Hudock, Makenzy Hudock, Malachi Stewart, Greysen Stewart, Cain Stewart, Broghen Stewart and Bella Stewart; five great-grandchildren, Ryder Hudock, Finley Hudock, Harper Hudock, Emery Fritz and Duncan Hudock; a sister, Colleen Murray and her husband, Larry, of Asheville, N.C.; a brother, Sherwood Stewart and his wife, Barbara, of Clarion; a sister-in-law, Sue Stewart of Stevens City, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents and first wife Patty, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Fritz; and a brother, Danny Joe Stewart.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. John Phillips and the Rev. Randy Hopper co-officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Dec. 10 to Dec. 19, 2019