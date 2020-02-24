|
|
Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson, 66, of Ickesburg, a village in Perry County, Pa., died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, surrounded by family and love after a sudden and massive stroke.
Born June 16, 1953, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Merle and Jane (Copenhaver) Bish. She was their fourth of five children.
She grew up in Dayton, and in 1966 her family moved to Tipton where she attended Bellwood-Antis High School in Bellwood.
Mrs. Richardson was a homemaker and raised five children in central Pennsylvania.
A humble, prayerful and kind woman, her priority in life was always her family who she loved deeply and gave everything she had to provide for. Even when faced with challenges she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone she knew.
Mrs. Richardson loved nature and the outdoors and reveled all the seasons of life, but especially spring and summer.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and a brother, Thomas Lee Bish.
In addition to her husband of 36 years, Jon Richardson, survivors include two daughters, Lisa M. (Bauer) Danuser of Williamsburg, Va. and Krissy M. (Shatzer) Angelo of Hummelstown; three sons, Wesley A. Shatzer of Carlisle, Harrison Richardson and Michael Richardson of Ickesburg; a sister, Catherine L. (Bish) Shellenberger of Lewisberry; brothers, Dr. David A. Bish of Louisiana and Terry R. Bish of Arlington, Va.; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for family is being planned and will be held at a future date.
Her ashes will be scattered in springtime near the Juniata River in Newport, her favorite, scenic place.
Memorial gifts may be given to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at davidmyersfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Richardson will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May God bless and keep her.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 24 to Mar. 5, 2020