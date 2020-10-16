1/1
Mrs. Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson
1954 - 2020
Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson, 66, of Ickesburg, a village in Perry County, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, February 20, 2020, in Mechanicsburg, at West Shore Hospital surrounded by family and love.

Born June 16, 1954, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Merle and Jane (Copenhaver) Bish.

The fourth of five children, she grew up in Dayton and attended Bellwood-Antis High School in Bellwood.

Mrs. Richardson was a homemaker and raised five children in central Pennsylvania. A humble, prayerful, and kind woman, Linda's priority in life was always her family whom she loved deeply and gave everything she had to provide for. Even when faced with challenges, she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone she knew. She loved nature and the outdoors and reveled all the seasons of life, but especially spring and summer.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and a brother, Thomas Lee Bish.

Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May God bless and keep her.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Jonathan W. Richardson; two daughters, Lisa M. (Bauer) Danuser of Williamsburg, Va. and Krissy M. (Shatzer) Angelo of Hummelstown; three sons, Wesley A. Shatzer of Carlisle, and Harrison Richardson and Michael Richardson of Ickesburg; a sister, Catherine L. (Bish) Shellenberger; brothers, Dr. David A. Bish of Louisiana and Terry R. Bish of Arlington, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Linda on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Dayton with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.

Burial will be at Emory Chapel Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Dayton United Methodist Church or the American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

Arrangements are at the direction of Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, 2020.
