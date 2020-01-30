Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Mrs. Lois Claire (Cathcart) Campbell


1928 - 2020
Mrs. Lois Claire (Cathcart) Campbell Obituary
Lois Claire (Cathcart) Campbell, 91, of Massillon, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hanover Healthcare Center.

Born August 11, 1928 in Climax, she was the daughter of L.W. and Audrey (Wagner) Cathcart.

She married D. DelRoy Campbell of St. Charles on December 24, 1946. He survives.

Mr. and Mrs. Campbell resided in Climax until 1979 when they relocated to Massillon, Ohio.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lois worked as a cook at Porter Elementary School for 11 years and at Massillon City School District in Ohio for 11 years.

She was a member of Canal Fulton Baptist Church where she was actively involved for many years.

Following her retirement, Mrs. Campbell traveled extensively with her husband, including a trip to Japan and many trips to the west coast.

In addition to her husband, DelRoy, of 73 years, survivors include sons, Robert D. Campbell and his wife, Debbie, of Silverdale, Wash., Jack N. Campbell and his wife, Fran, of Cedarville, Ohio and Benjamin J. Campbell and his wife, Cindy, of New Bethlehem; a daughter, Susan Pope Kelly and her husband, Lake, of Winchester, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home in Canal Fulton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Whitney Owens, pastor of Canal Fulton Baptist Church, officiating,

There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem on Monday, February 3, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made in Mrs. Campbell's name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13, 2020
