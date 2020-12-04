Lois Elizabeth Smith, 85, of Sligo, died Monday, December 1, 2020 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief bout with COVID–19.
Born January 11, 1935 in Kissinger Mills, Madison Township, she was daughter of Clinton "Clair" Stockdill and Clara (Anthony) Stockdill.
She was a graduate of Kittanning High School's Class of 1951.
She married Donald G. Smith on November 2, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1999.
In December 1994, she retired after 47 years of service with Bracken Construction Co. of Sligo where she worked in the office.
Mrs. Smith was an active member of the Sligo United Methodist Church where she supported the tape ministry to shut-ins.
She enjoyed traveling and serving as a volunteer at JAARS, a missionary service out of Waxham, N.C.
Mrs. Smith resided in Sligo for the past 63 years.
Survivors include a sister, Doris G. Allen of Erie; and two nephews, Curtis Farster of West Middlesex, and Barry Allen of Siler City, N.C.
Due to COVID–19, the family will have a private grave-side service on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sligo Cemetery where she will be interred next to her husband.
Friends may pay their grave-side respects starting Dec. 7.
Memorial contribution can be made to Dementia Society of America
.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.