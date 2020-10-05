Lois Houser, 83, of Goheenville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility in Kittanning.
Born February 28, 1937 in Brick Church, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Martha (Prugh) Schaeffer.
She worked on the family dairy farm, working in the field and helping feed the cattle.
Mrs. Houser was a member of Goheenville Presbyterian Church where she was a former treasurer.
Survivors include her son, Donald Houser and his wife, Melinda, of Templeton; a daughter, Susan Engle and her husband, Mike, of Duncansville; a grandson, Jacob Houser and his wife, Melissa, of North Canton, Ohio; two granddaughters, Anna and Rachel Engle of Duncansville; a grandson, Caleb Engle of Duncansville; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Mae Houser; and her brother, L. Reed Schaeffer and his wife, Linda, of Ford City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Houser, who passed away in 2017.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Elder Rex Munsee officiating.
Interment will be in Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Dayton.
Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health and safety protocols.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.