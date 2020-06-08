Lois J. (Fritz) Sherry
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Sherry, 90, of Kittanning, formerly of Distant, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

Born April 9, 1930 in Mayport, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. "Peck" and Sarah A. Mowrey Fritz.

She married Fred W. Sherry. He preceded her in death on October 4, 1988.

Mrs. Sherry was a Librarian and teacher's aid at Hawthorn Elementary School.

She was a member of the New Bethlehem Fireman's Auxiliary.

Survivors include one son, Robert L. Sherry; two daughters, Deborah (William) McMaster and Cheryl (Lee) Fritz Weston, who was raised by her grandparents, Peck and Sarah Fritz; four grandchildren, Shawn Lee, Ron McMaster, Mandy McMaster and Steven McMaster; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Monty) Fritz.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara (Jack) Hetrick and Ruth (Howard) Kepple.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the funeral home with the Rev. Samuel Swick officiating.

Interment will follow in the Alcola Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Lois J. Sherry to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 8 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupert Funeral Home
301 Penn St
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved