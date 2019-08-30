Home

Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home, Inc.,
36 North 7th St
Indiana, PA 15701
724-349-9700
Mr. Lyle R. Blatt

Mr. Lyle R. Blatt Obituary
Lyle R. Blatt, 71, of Home, passed away Wednesday, August, 28, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Blatt enjoyed spending time with his dog, Speedy.

Survivors include three children, Bobbie Jo Truckley of New Bethlehem, Richard R. Treese Jr. of Indiana, and Carrie Lynn Johnson and her husband, Matthew, of Curwensville; and nine grandchildren, Kayla, Darenger, Trinidy, Magnus, Hayley, Zackery, Isabella, Matthew Jr. and Nyellee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan E. Mell Blatt.

There will be no visitation.

Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are at the direction of Robinson-Lytle, Inc. of Indiana. Visit robinsonlytleinc.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, 2019
