It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved M. Wayne Hornberger, 76, of Templeton, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.



Born December 8, 1942, in Kittanning, he was the son of James O. Hornberger and Reva L. (Shuster) Hornberger.



He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served his country in the Vietnam War.



Mr. Hornberger retired from Dominion Energy where he worked in gas measurement.



He was a lifelong resident of the Tidal area and enjoyed all activities outdoors, especially boating and hunting. He was devoted to his wife and family and was always the first to help anyone in need.



Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Rose (Manfredi) Hornberger; daughters, Kimberly (Keith) Pride and Cheri Hornberger (Tim); mother, Reva L. Hornberger; sister, Barbara McBryde; brother, Gary Hornberger; grandchildren, Shane Magness, Seth Magness, Kane Pride, Kara Pride, and Renee Shaffer; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, James O. Hornberger; and a brother-in-law, Gregory McBryde.



Per Mr. Hornberger's wishes, services are private and entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.



Interment will be in Tidal Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mr. Hornberger's name to Widnoon United Methodist Church, 516 Madison Rd., Templeton, PA 16259.



