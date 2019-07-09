Guest Book View Sign Service Information Furlong Funeral Home 50 Broad St Summerville , PA 15864 (814)-856-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel P. Lewis, 83, of Summerville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.



Born April 10, 1936, in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Fink and Ruth Marie Colvin Fink.



Mrs. Lewis attended school in New Bethlehem.



She married James R. Lewis on June 20, 1953, in South Bethlehem. He preceded her in death.



Mrs. Lewis attended the Summerville Church of Christ.



She belonged to the Brookville Firemen's Club and the FOE 983 in Brookville.



Mrs. Lewis enjoyed going to dances at the clubs, ceramics, reading and watching the Pirates games.



Survivors include a son, Tim Lee Lewis and his wife, Deb, of Meadville; two daughters, Sandy Kay Powell and special friend, Randy Gray, of Brookville, and Patty Flack and her husband, Mike, of Summerville; a daughter-in-law, Chris Lewis of Brookville; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, James Lewis; a brother, Richard Fink; two sisters, Eileen Weaver and Emma Lou Burford; and a great-grandchild, Haden F. Powell.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 10, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday July 11, at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the funeral home with with Larry Krause officiating.



Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.



Memorials may be made to a .



Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

