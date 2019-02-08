Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Malcolm H. Bailey Jr., 76, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.



Born February 25, 1942, in Oak Ridge, he was the son of the late Malcolm H. Bailey Sr. and June Winifred Gerheim Bailey.



Mr. Bailey was a 1960 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.



He married Linda L. McGuire on August 1, 1964, in New Bethlehem.



Mr. Bailey was a member of the Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.



He was employed as a foreman working for the Penn Central, ConRail and Northfolk Southern Railroad until his retirement in 2002.



Mr. Bailey was a member of the Masons in New Bethlehem, the Coudersport Consistory and the Brookville Eagles. His hobbies included gardening, tool leathering and camping.



In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Terry (Suellen) Bailey of Brockway, Mike (Lisa) Bailey of Brockway, and Marc (Joey) Bailey of Brookville; two daughters, Jodie (James) Bloom of Grampian, and Brandi (Wayne) McConnaughey of Punxsutawney; a brother, Delwin (Lori) Bailey of Hawthorn; four sisters, Vickie Raybuck and companion, Roger Nulph, of Hawthorn, Lyda (Rayme) Guntrum of New Bethlehem, Shirley Snyder of Meadville, and Jane McGarrity of New Bethlehem; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy, Larry and Irvan; three sisters, Barb DeLong, Frankie Carlson and Winifred Brown; and a grandchild, Angel L. Bailey.



Family and friends will be received from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Carol Brown of the Oak Ridge Methodist Church officiating.



The family suggests memorial donations be made to the .



