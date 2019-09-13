|
Margaret L. "Peg" Cicciarelli, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 6, 1942, in Pine Oak, Madison Township, she was the daughter of John Edward and Alfaretta (Grimm) Montgomery.
Mrs. Cicciarelli worked alongside her husband as "Chief Executive Officer" in their family business, Riphco Supply, for 21 years.
She enjoyed going to Tionesta and spending time with her camp family and girlfriends, "The Hemlock Honeys." She also loved to shop but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and she adored her grandkids.
Peg will best be remembered for telling you the way it was and if you didn't like it, you could kiss her @$$!
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, James Cicciarelli whom she married December 31, 1962; a son, James N. Cicciarelli and his wife, Jodi, of Sligo; a daughter, Tina L. Morgan and husband, David, of Sandy Hollow; four grandchildren, Laura Leigh Hinchberger and her husband, Matthew, Mitchell Morgan, David Corle and his wife, Tanya, and Trishia Bish; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Dylan Bish; two brothers, James Joseph Montgomery and his wife, Carol, of Rimersburg, and John Charles Montgomery and his wife, Betty Jean, of Parker; and three sisters, Judy Latchaw and her husband, Herb, of Missouri, Vicki Lynn Hawk and her husband, Rex, of Rimersburg, and Michelle Jameison and her husband, Richard, of Cross Lanes, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas Montgomery; and a sister, LuEtta Aldous.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Eric Mitchell officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Peg's honor to the Baker Street Church of God Kid's Closet, P.O. Box 399, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send a condolence to Peg's family and view the tribute video, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sept. 13 to Sept. 26, 2019