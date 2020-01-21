|
Margaret Valdine "Tottie" Nulph, 95, formerly of New Bethlehem and Erie, died Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020, in Folsom, Calif. where she was living with her daughter.
Born December 13, 1924 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late (Auctioneer) Raymond and Florence (Brown) Nulph.
She married Domer H. Nulph on September 30, 1941. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2013. They were married for almost 72 years.
Mrs. Nulph was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church where she was involved as a Dorcas Leader, Sabbath School Teacher and served on many committees. She loved studying her Bible and she was knowledgeable in Bible Prophecy and she was a Praying Women.
She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Kay Nulph of Folsom, Calif.; two grandchildren, Teri Lynn Wynia and her husband, Jeff, and Charles Tache III and his wife, Natalie; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rayburn Nulph, Charles Nulph and Vernon Nulph; and a sister, Mildred Shreckengost.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with her grandson, Charles S. Tache III, officiating.
Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Soldiers and Sailors Home Activity Department, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.
Online condolences may be sent to Mrs. Nulph's family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
