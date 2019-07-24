Marianne Vigesaa, 69, of Fairmount City, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home following an ongoing complication from an illness.



Born July 16, 1950, in Mahnomen, Minn., she was the daughter of Anton Tony and Opal (Douchette) Voit.



Mrs. Vigesaa attended Waubun High School.



She was married to John Larry Roy and worked at Twin Valley, Ulen Telephone Company.



In 1990 she married Larry Vigesaa and moved to Anchorage, Alaska.



She was employed by ACS Communications and retired in 2006 as an E 911 Line Assigner.



Mrs. Vigesaa loved camping, playing card games, shuffle board, darts, dancing and most of all spending time with her family and friends.



She was a member of IBEW, Moose, Eagles, VFW, AMVETS and National Society of Catholic Foresters.



Mrs. Vigesaa loved volunteering with breakfast at AMVETS Post 49 in Anchorage, Alaska.



She was a long time member of St. Michael's Catholic Church of Mahnomen, Minn. and recently St. Charles Catholic Church of New Bethlehem.



In addition to her mother, Opal Voit of Waubun, Minn., survivors include four sons, Ron Roy and Jessica of Twin Valley, Minn., Brian and Michelle Roy of Nashville, Tenn., Danny and Tina Roy of Fairmount City, and Brent and Jodi Roy of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; 14 grandchildren, Jessica, Rick, Jennifer, Nathan, Carrington, Jordan, Danielle, Caleb, Helen, Chase, Paris, Bailee, Madison and Landon; four great-grandchildren, Ruth, Colette, Everly and Gideon; a sister, Linda Scheler of Waubun, Minn.; a niece, Tami Sweep of Waubun, Minn.; and a nephew Tony Scheler of Albuquerque, N.M.



She was preceded in death by her father, Anton Voit.



A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July, 24, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Father Sam Bungo officiating.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on August 10, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Mahnomen, Minn.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 24 to Aug. 1, 2019