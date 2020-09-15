Mario L. Pezzuti, 66, of Rimersburg died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian.
Born March 1, 1954 in Chicora, he was the son of Domenick and Roxanna L. (McClaine) Pezzuti.
A 1972 graduate of East Brady High School, Mr. Pezzuti was well-known in the automotive industry for nearly 40 years. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed finding success in a variety of business endeavors.
He married his high school sweetheart, the former Cheryl L. Crawford, on January 16, 1972. She survives.
Mr. Pezzuti was of Baptist faith. He had an avid interest in antiques and classic cars. He enjoyed visiting flea markets and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Mario is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. Pezzuti of Rimersburg; one daughter, Caramel "Sissy" (Thomas) Gray of St. Thomas, VI; two sons, Jamie L. (Heather) Pezzuti of Cranberry Township, and Tyler L. (Brandy Hugus) Pezzuti of Cranberry Township.
He is also survived by his mother, Roxanna Pezzuti of Bradys Bend; one sister, Melanie Ortman of Butler; his aunt and uncle, Jayne and Grant McCollough of Connoquenessing; 14 grandchildren, Alec, Elaina, Amelia, Avery, Clayton, Benjamin, Grace, Abigail, James, Rachel, Maria, Bella, Thomas and Jonathan; and one great-grandson, Gatsby.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Robert Pezzuti.
Friends of Mario L. Pezzuti will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services in East Brady.
In compliance with the guidelines set by the CDC, it is asked that anyone attending visitation wears an appropriate face mask.
Funeral services and burial for Mario L. Pezzuti will be private.
The Pezzuti family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.