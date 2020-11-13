1/1
Marjorie J. (Fagley) Switzer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie J. Switzer, 86, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

Born May 11, 1934 in Sligo, she was the daughter of Frank L. and Catherine E. (Greenawalt) Fagley.

Mrs. Switzer was of the Protestant faith and belonged to the Priscilla Rebekah Lodge in Sligo.

She loved music, poetry and reading her Bible. Family was paramount in Marjorie's life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her sons, Larry P. Switzer and companion, Deb Graham, of Knox, and William K. Switzer and wife, Gloria, of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Nathan Switzer and wife, Cheri, Michael Switzer and wife, Heidi, Jennifer Petrocy and husband, Steve, Jason Switzer and companion, Donna, Brian Switzer, Lacie McSwain and husband, Chris, Jeremy Switzer and wife, Kristen, Melissa Ford and husband, Jonathan, and Jarod Switzer; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Robert Fagley and wife, Jean, of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Paul E. Switzer, whom she married February 14, 1952 and who passed away on February 16, 2018; a son, David E. Switzer; brothers, Melvin and Earl Fagley; and sisters, Edith Fagley Karpinski and Helen Fagley Reichard.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Burial will be in Sligo Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Marjorie's honor to Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, P.O. Box 636, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Marjorie's family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved