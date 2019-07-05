Mark L. Kirkpatrick, 59, of Summerville, died Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, as a result of a vehicle accident.
Born November 12, 1959, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Paul C. and Nellie L. (McCauley) Kirkpatrick.
He married Darla J. Kennemuth on October 19, 1979. They were married for nearly 40 years. She survives.
Mr. Kirkpatrick worked as a supervisor for Rosebud Mining Company. He was hard working and a skilled equipment operator as well as troubleshooter.
He enjoyed farming, horseback riding, shooting and hunting. Mr. Kirkpatrick always had a smile. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and "Pa," and enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Darla J. Kirkpatrick of Summerville, survivors include a daughter, Kara Raybuck and her husband, Nate, and a son, Dylan Kirkpatrick and his wife, Jenelle, both of Frogtown; four grandchildren, Markie, Keldon, Gracelynn and Leah; a sister, Karen Travis (Denny) of Apollo; three brothers, Gary Kirkpatrick (Kathy) of New Bethlehem, Lyle Kirkpatrick (Marie) of Rimersburg and Rex Kirkpatrick (Ruth) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a close family friend, Robert A. Hile (Vonnie) of Fredonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Darl Kennemuth.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at the First Church of God at 418 Brian Lane in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.
Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 5 to July 18, 2019