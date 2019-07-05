Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Mark L. Kirkpatrick. View Sign Service Information Alcorn Funeral Home Brookville St Hawthorn , PA 16230 (814)-365-5321 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Church of God 418 Brian Lane New Bethlehem , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Mark L. Kirkpatrick, 59, of Summerville, died Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, as a result of a vehicle accident.



Born November 12, 1959, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Paul C. and Nellie L. (McCauley) Kirkpatrick.



He married Darla J. Kennemuth on October 19, 1979. They were married for nearly 40 years. She survives.



Mr. Kirkpatrick worked as a supervisor for Rosebud Mining Company. He was hard working and a skilled equipment operator as well as troubleshooter.



He enjoyed farming, horseback riding, shooting and hunting. Mr. Kirkpatrick always had a smile. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and "Pa," and enjoyed the time he spent with his family.



In addition to his wife, Darla J. Kirkpatrick of Summerville, survivors include a daughter, Kara Raybuck and her husband, Nate, and a son, Dylan Kirkpatrick and his wife, Jenelle, both of Frogtown; four grandchildren, Markie, Keldon, Gracelynn and Leah; a sister, Karen Travis (Denny) of Apollo; three brothers, Gary Kirkpatrick (Kathy) of New Bethlehem, Lyle Kirkpatrick (Marie) of Rimersburg and Rex Kirkpatrick (Ruth) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a close family friend, Robert A. Hile (Vonnie) of Fredonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Darl Kennemuth.



Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at the First Church of God at 418 Brian Lane in New Bethlehem.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.



Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at Mark L. Kirkpatrick, 59, of Summerville, died Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, as a result of a vehicle accident.Born November 12, 1959, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Paul C. and Nellie L. (McCauley) Kirkpatrick.He married Darla J. Kennemuth on October 19, 1979. They were married for nearly 40 years. She survives.Mr. Kirkpatrick worked as a supervisor for Rosebud Mining Company. He was hard working and a skilled equipment operator as well as troubleshooter.He enjoyed farming, horseback riding, shooting and hunting. Mr. Kirkpatrick always had a smile. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and "Pa," and enjoyed the time he spent with his family.In addition to his wife, Darla J. Kirkpatrick of Summerville, survivors include a daughter, Kara Raybuck and her husband, Nate, and a son, Dylan Kirkpatrick and his wife, Jenelle, both of Frogtown; four grandchildren, Markie, Keldon, Gracelynn and Leah; a sister, Karen Travis (Denny) of Apollo; three brothers, Gary Kirkpatrick (Kathy) of New Bethlehem, Lyle Kirkpatrick (Marie) of Rimersburg and Rex Kirkpatrick (Ruth) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a close family friend, Robert A. Hile (Vonnie) of Fredonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Darl Kennemuth.Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at the First Church of God at 418 Brian Lane in New Bethlehem.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown.Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 5 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close