|
|
Martha G. Brown, 94, of McKean, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in Foxburg on December 18, 1925, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Maria Height.
Martha was a food service worker at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania for many years.
She enjoyed sewing and crafts, and along with her husband created many artificial snowmen during winters in Florida.
She was a member of the Secret Sisters Club.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise (Frank) Phillips of McKean, and Vicki Watcherson of Oregon; four grandchildren, David Thaler Jr., Bethany Watcherson, Brian (Angie) Phillips, and Candy (Mark) Graves; five great-grandchildren, Alex Thaler, Sydney Flint, Franci Titus, Casidy Titus and Jamie Phillips; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wensel Brown in 2007; two sisters, Ida May Wilson and Dorothy Devine; a granddaughter, Jennifer Thaler; a nephew, David Wilson; and a granddaughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ruzak.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of Edinboro.
Memorials may be made to the (Adenocarcinoma Research in memo line), P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To send condolences, visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 2 to Apr. 10, 2020