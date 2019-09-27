Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rearick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Mary A. (DeSantis) Rearick


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Mary A. (DeSantis) Rearick Obituary
Mary A. Rearick, 70, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday morning, September 26, 2019.

Born July 8, 1949, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Angelo D. and Renza N. DeSantis.

She married Thomas D. "Tucker" Rearick on April 20, 1978. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2014.

Mrs. Rearick worked for Brookville Glove Factory for five years and Nu-Be Shirt Factory for eight years.

She was the vice president of the local chapter of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers' Union in 1972 and 1973.

Mrs. Rearick went to Brookville Hospital Nurse's Aide Training in 1979. She then attended practical nurses' class at the Clarion County Vo-Tech in 1981 and graduated from there in August 1982 where she was fourth in her class.

She then worked 30 years at the Brookville Hospital as a LPN.

Mrs. Rearick enjoyed Christmas with her family, walks on the New Bethlehem Trail and crossword puzzles.

She attended the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem and helped with their vacation Bible school and a kids group called God Prints.

Survivors include two sisters, Anna Baran of Harrington, Del., and Valerie Weber and her husband, George "Bud," of Arnold, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Ryver and the Rev. Randy DeSantis officiating.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now