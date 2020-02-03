|
|
Our tremendously loved mother, Mary Duhnke, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in California, her home for the past few years.
Multiple Sclerosis took her body, but never took her spirit. Her passion to teach us to laugh, to smile, and her fortitude to find joy and happiness in all that life threw her way was miraculous.
She impacted so many lives from the many students and faculty at Redbank Valley High School, her children Jen, Darren and Brian, husband Dale, grandchildren Riley, Aria and Emerson, her brothers Chris (wife Paula) and Donnie (wife Peggy), her nieces and nephews, and friends throughout the New Bethlehem community.?
Mom, we know that you are enjoying your first steps in your new journey, and we are grateful for the legacy you left behind. Love you always and forever - Jen, Darren and Brian??.
Mary wishes to have no ceremony, so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you may consider making a donation to the local chapter of The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 3 to Feb. 13, 2020