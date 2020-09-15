1/1
Mr. Michael D. Pollock
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Pollock, 56, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence.

Born August 9, 1964 in Butler, he was the son of Stanley D. and Karen (Corliss) Pollock.

He was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area.

Mr. Pollock graduated from Union High School in 1982, and then attended Triangle Tech in DuBois for Carpentry.

He graduated in 1993 from Vale Tech in Blairsville for Auto Body.

After graduation, he established Pollock Auto Body, and in 2002, he and his brother, Jeff, founded Pollock Towing.

Mr. Pollock was a member of the Rimersburg Hose Co. and the Rimersburg Fire Police.

He was a NASCAR fan and liked to go to car shows with his 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8.

He enjoyed riding side-by-sides and going to Benezette to watch the elk.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, Karen (Corliss) Pollock of Rimersburg; his fiancée, Laurie Heasley of Strattanville and her son, Doug Heasley and his fiancée, Shannon Myers of Beachwood, Ohio; a brother, Jeffrey Pollock and his wife, Amy, of Rimersburg; a nephew, Brody Pollock and his companion, Paige Wolf, of Franklin, Mass.; a niece, Brooke Shirey and her husband, Brenton, of Rimersburg; a great-niece, Braylee Shirey; and a great-nephew, Broxon Shirey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley "Denny" Pollock, who passed away on April 27, 2017.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Mr. Pollack's honor to Rimersburg Cemetery Association, 8768 Cemetery Ln., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sep. 15 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved