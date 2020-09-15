Michael D. Pollock, 56, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence.
Born August 9, 1964 in Butler, he was the son of Stanley D. and Karen (Corliss) Pollock.
He was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area.
Mr. Pollock graduated from Union High School in 1982, and then attended Triangle Tech in DuBois for Carpentry.
He graduated in 1993 from Vale Tech in Blairsville for Auto Body.
After graduation, he established Pollock Auto Body, and in 2002, he and his brother, Jeff, founded Pollock Towing.
Mr. Pollock was a member of the Rimersburg Hose Co. and the Rimersburg Fire Police.
He was a NASCAR fan and liked to go to car shows with his 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8.
He enjoyed riding side-by-sides and going to Benezette to watch the elk.
His memory will be cherished by his mother, Karen (Corliss) Pollock of Rimersburg; his fiancée, Laurie Heasley of Strattanville and her son, Doug Heasley and his fiancée, Shannon Myers of Beachwood, Ohio; a brother, Jeffrey Pollock and his wife, Amy, of Rimersburg; a nephew, Brody Pollock and his companion, Paige Wolf, of Franklin, Mass.; a niece, Brooke Shirey and her husband, Brenton, of Rimersburg; a great-niece, Braylee Shirey; and a great-nephew, Broxon Shirey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley "Denny" Pollock, who passed away on April 27, 2017.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Pollack's honor to Rimersburg Cemetery Association, 8768 Cemetery Ln., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
